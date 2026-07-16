Catholic World News

Vatican promulgates Latin 3rd edition of Roman Martyrology

July 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Updating editions published in 2001 and 2004, the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has promulgated the third edition of the postconciliar Martyrologium Romanum (Roman Martyrology), the Church’s comprehensive listing of saints and blesseds.

The January 6 promulgation was announced in the March 2026 newsletter of the US bishops’ Committee on Divine Worship. The newsletter was posted on the USCCB website on July 14, along with the January and February newsletters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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