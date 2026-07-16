Catholic World News

Recalling St. Vladimir, papal envoy prays for peace in Ukraine

July 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: As his papal mission in Ukraine continued, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna, Italy, traveled to Kyiv, where he took part in the national celebration of the anniversary of the baptism of Kyivan Rus’ under St. Vladimir (Volodymyr).

As he prayed for a just peace and the release of prisoners and children, Cardinal Zuppi noted that Volodymyr is the first name of both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. He added, “May St. Volodymyr enlighten the minds and hearts of the two heads of state, opening paths of justice and peace.”

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