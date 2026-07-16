Catholic World News

Goa archdiocesan officials face trial in multimillion-dollar land fraud case

July 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Two former procurators of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, India, face a trial in a multimillion-dollar land fraud case.

Prosecutors alleged that Fathers Arlino De Mello and Victor Conceicao Rodrigues “deprived a tenant family of its legal rights to a 2,479-square-meter plot of land,” the Union of Catholic Asian News reported. “Forged land records were used to register the property in the name of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman before it was sold in 2007.”

Father De Mello described the charge as a “clear case of politically motivated harassment.”

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