Catholic World News

Vatican Bank names new director general

July 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Institute for the Works of Religion

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), colloquially known as the Vatican Bank, announced the appointment of a new director general, Giovanni Boscia.

Boscia, the IOR’s deputy director general, succeeds Gian Franco Mammì, the director general since 2019, who has reached retirement age. Prior to becoming the IOR’s CFO in 2019, Boscia was head of fixed income and credit at Quaestio Capital SGR.

Under the IOR’s governance structure, the director general reports to the IOR’s Board of Superintendence, which in turn is overseen by a Commission of Cardinals. An on-site prelate—since 2013, Msgr. Battista Mario Salvatore Ricca—“helps administrators and employees govern and operate according to the founding principles of Catholic ethics and consistently with the mission of the Institute.”

The director general, in turn, “directs and controls all activities concerning the administration, management and organization of the Institute, as well as the recruitment and management of personnel.”

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