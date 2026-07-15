Catholic World News

Latin American bishops sign anti-drug abuse agreement with Organization of American States

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Organization of American States

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary general of the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM) signed an agreement with the Organization of American States (OAS) on July 13 to combat drug abuse.

Auxiliary Bishop Lizardo Estrada Herrera, O.S.A., of Cuzco, Peru, said that the “Catholic Church, inspired by its social doctrine, seeks not only to address the structural consequences of drug use, but also to accompany people in their human, social, and spiritual dimensions.”

The agreement will focus on “drug use prevention, treatment, recovery, and preventing the recruitment of young people by criminal organizations, combining evidence-based public health approaches with the Catholic Church’s community and pastoral work,” according to the OAS.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!