Catholic World News

Catholic teacher says Scottish school fired her for stating pro-life views

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Christian Post

CWN Editor's Note: An American living in Scotland said that she was fired from her high school teaching position after she replied to student questions about her views on abortion.

“Government guidelines on political impartiality in the classroom do not prohibit the mention of a teacher’s legally protected beliefs, provided there is no attempt to persuade,” said Michael Robinson, executive director of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, as he commented on the dismissal of Sarah Morse, 66, from Arbroath High School. “Our legal team [is] now preparing legal action against the school and the local authority for discrimination, and Sarah is looking forward to her day in court.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed15 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Bonaventure, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

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Today is the Memorial of St. Bonaventure (1221-1274), who was born in Italy in 1221. He joined the Franciscan Order and went to Paris for his studies. He was made General of his Order and deserves to be reckoned its second founder for his work in consolidating an institution that was as yet ill-defined in…

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