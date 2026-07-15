Catholic World News

Catholic teacher says Scottish school fired her for stating pro-life views

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Christian Post

CWN Editor's Note: An American living in Scotland said that she was fired from her high school teaching position after she replied to student questions about her views on abortion.

“Government guidelines on political impartiality in the classroom do not prohibit the mention of a teacher’s legally protected beliefs, provided there is no attempt to persuade,” said Michael Robinson, executive director of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, as he commented on the dismissal of Sarah Morse, 66, from Arbroath High School. “Our legal team [is] now preparing legal action against the school and the local authority for discrimination, and Sarah is looking forward to her day in court.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!