Catholic World News

West Papua rebels target Catholic Church

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Lowy Institute

CWN Editor's Note: An Indonesian rebel group is targeting the Catholic Church, according to a report published today by an Australian think tank.

The Lowy Institute said that the West Papua National Liberation Army, which operates in Western New Guinea, has attacked a Church-run air service and Catholic schools because of the Church’s collaboration with the government and because of the “growing popularity of the Church’s programs among ordinary Papuans.”

“The logic is simple: the more popular the Church becomes, the harder it gets for the rebels to recruit and win social support,” according to the report.

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