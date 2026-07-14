Gunmen kill 2 Catholic young adults in Pakistan; Islamic State claims responsibility
July 14, 2026
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CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen on motorcycles killed two Catholic young adults in Mastung, Pakistan, on July 8.
Islamic State – Khorasan Province claimed responsibility for the murders.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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