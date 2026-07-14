Catholic World News

Lawmakers who vote in favor of euthanasia ‘will no longer be able to receive Communion,’ French bishop says

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on France Catholique

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Bayonne, France, said in an interview that lawmakers who vote in favor of euthanasia “will no longer be able to receive Communion.”

Bishop Aillet said:

The Catholic parliamentarians who voted for this bill must weigh the consequences. If they are aware of this inconsistency, they will no longer be able to receive Communion. The Church is justified in reminding them of this, as some bishops have done in the United States.



I would like to invite them to a sincere examination of conscience. Do we have the right to make the voluntary suppression of a human life a response to suffering?

The prelate also decried the trampling of conscience rights of health care workers who would be compelled to participate in euthanasia if the practice is legalized.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!