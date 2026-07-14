Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop welcomes release of 45 kidnapped teachers, students

July 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo of Oyo, Nigeria, welcomed the release of 45 students and teachers who were kidnapped from schools in Ogbomoso on May 15.

“May this ugly episode serve as a wake-up call to all of us, government and citizens, to collaborate more and do our utmost to secure our lives and property together,” said Bishop Badejo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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