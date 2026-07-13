Catholic World News

French Senate rejects assisted-suicide bill in 169-164 vote

July 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a 169-164 vote, the French Senate rejected an assisted-suicide bill for the third time on July 7.

The National Assembly—the lower house of the French Parliament—voted in favor of the legislation in June and is expected to hold another vote on July 15.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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