Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat draws attention to plight of children with HIV

July 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Welcoming the “progress that has been accomplished in preventing and treating HIV and AIDS in the past five years,” a Vatican diplomat drew “special attention to children, who remain particularly vulnerable to HIV.”

“Gaps in both diagnosis and treatment mean that the 3% of HIV patients that are children account for 12% of deaths due to HIV,” said Msgr. Marco Formica, interim chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, in a July 10 statement for a UN meeting on AIDS. “These disparities begin with their mothers who are at-risk and HIV positive and who do not receive adequate testing and consistent treatment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!