Catholic World News

Pope recalls Soviet persecution, restoration of hierarchy in Ukraine

July 13, 2026

In a Latin-language letter, Pope Leo XIV recalled the persecution of the Church in Ukraine after the Second World War and the restoration of the hierarchy there following the Soviet Union’s collapse.

After World War II, the “Catholic Church in that region was subjected to cruel persecution instituted and carried out by the civil power, which had the aim of completely extinguishing it among the people,” Pope Leo wrote in his letter to Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, his special envoy to the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the renewal of the structures of the Latin-rite Church in Ukraine.

“We ask you to commend to God with a grateful heart all the living and deceased faithful of that [Ukrainian] people, who are suffering greatly because of the atrocities of war,” Pope Leo added in his to Archbishop Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. “You will invite those gathered there to implore peace for the world and their families, and to observe fidelity to God’s commandments.”

The Mass commemorating the 35th anniversary of the restoration of the Latin hierarchy will take place on July 19 at the National Shrine of the Mother of God of the Scapular in Berdychiv. The Mass will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II’s pastoral visit to Ukraine.

The Pope’s letter, dated June 29, was released by the Vatican on July 11.

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