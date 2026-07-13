Catholic World News

Pope renews appeal for peace; recalls Sea Sunday, Jasna Góra pilgrimage

July 13, 2026

At the conclusion of his July 12 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for peace.

“Unfortunately, the winds of war are blowing once again in the Middle East, in Ukraine and in many other parts of the world, sowing violence, terror and death, and once again affecting many innocent people,” Pope Leo said to residents and pilgrims gathered in Liberty Square in Castel Gandolfo. “Let us not allow these winds to extinguish the flame of hope and peace, even when it seems fragile and flickering.”

“I renew my hope that we will persevere on the path of dialogue, encounter and diplomacy,” the Pope continued. “This is the only path capable of leading to a just and lasting peace, in which peoples can live in reconciliation, mutual security and respect for the dignity of every person.”

Pope Leo also recalled Sea Sunday and the crowds of pilgrims making their way to Jasna Góra Monastery in Częstochowa.

“My thoughts go out to all sailors, fishermen and port workers around the world who, though marked by separation from their loved ones and sometimes by fear of the conflicts occur on the seas, sustain trade and the lives of many peoples through their patient and quiet labor,” Pope Leo said.

“I offer my prayers for the many Polish faithful gathered for the annual pilgrimage with the icon of Jasna Góra, that, as ‘missionary disciples,’ they may be joyful witnesses to the Gospel,” the Pope added.

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