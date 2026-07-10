Catholic World News

Virginia bishop instructs faithful to avoid SSPX activities

July 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Arlington, Virginia, instructed the faithful to “avoid participating in the activities of the SSPX.”

“I encourage any persons locally who have been attached to the SSPX and who desire the spiritual nourishment of the Church and the Extraordinary Form of the Mass to become active in any one of the eight locations in our diocese where this is currently possible,” Bishop Michael Burbidge said in his July 8 statement.

“To my brother priests in the SSPX, please know of my prayers for you and my heartfelt desire for your return to full communion with the Church,” Bishop Burbidge added. “I invite all the faithful to join me in prayer for the end of all division and schism and for the unity of the Church, so that she may better fulfill the divine commission to make disciples of all nations.”

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