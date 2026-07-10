Catholic World News

Canonization cause for Mother Angelica’s spiritual mentor, Rhoda Wise, reaches next step

July 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Father John Sheridan of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, announced that the documentation for the sainthood cause of the Servant of God Rhoda Wise (1888-1948) has been submitted to the Vatican.

The late Bishop George Murry, S.J., began the cause’s diocesan phase in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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