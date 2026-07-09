Catholic World News

Pakistani Catholic dies in prison after blasphemy accusation; archbishop hails his faith

July 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A 60-year-old Pakistani Catholic died in prison on July 1, nearly a year after he was accused of blasphemy against Islam.

Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reported that the allegation against Amir Peter, the brother of a parish priest, was false.

“Amir Peter remained steadfast in his faith until the end,” Archbishop Khalid Rehmat, O.F.M. Cap., of Lahore preached at Peter’s funeral Mass. “He lived his entire life according to the values of the Gospel and remained faithful to the Church. His witness of fidelity to God is an example for his children and for all of us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu9 July
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

The Church commemorates the Optional Memorial of Saint Augustine Zhao Rong (1746-1815). He was a Chinese diocesan priest who was martyred with his 119 other Chinese Catholics. Among their number was an eighteen-year-old boy, Chi Zhuzi, who cried out to those who had just cut off his right arm and were…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: