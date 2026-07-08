Catholic World News

Share Christ’s light with others, Pope tells Iraqi Catholic youth

July 08, 2026

Pope Leo XIV called upon young Iraqi Catholics to share the light of Christ with others.

“At the present time, you are called to radiate this light in a situation that has often been marked by war and instability,” Pope Leo said in a video message, released today, to participants in the Chaldean Catholic Archeparchy of Erbil’s Ankawa Youth Meeting. “The Lord has placed great trust in you in bestowing upon you this mission, and I too have great confidence in all of you.”

The Pontiff advised the young people to “place your trust in Jesus; listen to him in prayer and through the guidance of others, and allow him to lead you.”

“it is so important to spend time each day in prayer, and to draw close to God through the sacraments, especially Confession and the Eucharist,” Pope Leo continued. “Ground your hearts in the solid foundation of God’s love for you; discover the heart of Christ, and do not be afraid to build your lives upon him. By doing so, not only will you find the fulfilment you long for, you will also be able to share the warmth of God’s love and the reconciling power of his grace with those around you.”

The youth meeting in Ankawa, a largely Catholic suburb of Erbil, began today and concludes on July 11.

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