Catholic World News

Thousands of errors found in British Columbia assisted-suicide cases, internal report shows

July 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Citing an internal government document, a Canadian Catholic newspaper reported that medical professionals in the province of British Columbia made 2,807 errors as they managed 4,169 MAiD (medical aid in dying) cases in 2024.

“The staggering level of errors surrounding the practice of euthanasia in Canada betrays a level of indifference and callousness toward Canadian patients at end of life,” said Amanda Achtman, ethics director of Canadian Physicians for Life. “At the same time, every euthanasia death is a medical ‘error’ because it is an aberration of sound medical practice rooted in the Hippocratic oath to ‘do no harm.’”

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