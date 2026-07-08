Catholic World News

Louisiana bishop warns against Mass attendance at SSPX chapel

July 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Baton Rouge

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “it is our duty to support the Magisterium of the Church and the authority of the Roman Pontiff,” the bishop of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, encouraged the faithful not to attend Mass at the local chapel of the Society of Saint Pius X.

“I know, for some, these words are difficult to hear, especially for those who have worshiped, whether regularly or on occasion, at liturgies celebrated by priests of the Society for spiritual reasons and who never affirmed or professed the Society’s contradictory theology,” Bishop Michael Duca said in his July 7 statement.

Bishop Duca encouraged attendance at a diocesan parish where the traditional Latin Mass is celebrated on Sundays.

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