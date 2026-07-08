Catholic World News

Pastor, family arrested under Indian state’s anti-conversion law

July 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in a village in Uttar Pradesh (map) appealed for prayers after a Protestant pastor, his wife, and an area resident were arrested under the state’s anti-conversion law.

Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, reported that the arrest took place on July 5 in Pipardeurwa, before Pastor Saroj Kumar’s Sunday service. The northern Indian state is 80% Hindu and 19% Muslim; only 0.2% of its population is Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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