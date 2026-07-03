Catholic World News

Students wash parents’ feet at Indian Catholic school

July 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Radio Veritas Asia

CWN Editor's Note: Students at a Catholic school in Tezu, India, washed their parents’ feet on July 1.

Bishop George Pallipparambil of Miao described the act as a “two-way educational effort.”

“It teaches children to love, respect, and serve their parents, recognizing that their lives are built upon their parents’ sacrifices and hard work,” he said. “At the same time, it reminds parents that their children love them, are willing to listen to them, and possess unique gifts that deserve to be recognized and nurtured.”

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