Catholic World News

Swiss parish desecrated

July 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: The tabernacle at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Geneva, Switzerland, was stolen and destroyed on June 29.

“The tabernacle contained consecrated hosts and liturgical vessels, the former of which were later found discarded in a nearby construction dumpster,” according to the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe. “The incident prompted the celebration of a Mass of reparation.”

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