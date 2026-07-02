Catholic World News

After 150 years, Norway’s largest Catholic church is finally consecrated

July 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Fredrik Hansen of Oslo, Norway, consecrated the nation’s largest Catholic church on June 28.

Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Bergen opened in the 1870s. The church was not consecrated at the time “because the ceremony required a bishop assisted by 14 priests—more clergy than Bergenʼs fledgling Catholic community could provide,” according to Father Alois Brodersen, the parish priest.

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