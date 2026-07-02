Catholic World News

Dubai’s Catholic churches fully reopen after 3 months of restrictions

July 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on Khaleej Times

CWN Editor's Note: Civil officials in Dubai permitted the full reopening of parishes, three months after the imposition of restrictions amid the U.S.-Iran war.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the authorities, who have carefully watched over our safety during a particularly delicate time and have now deemed that the moment has come for the full resumption of Christian life in our parish communities,” said Bishop Paolo Martinelli, vicar apostolic of Southern Arabia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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