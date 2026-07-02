Catholic World News

Texas bishop deplores ICE detention of nun

July 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, decried the detention of a Nigerian religious sister as she walked to Sunday Mass.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained and released Sister Leticia Ugboaja on June 28.

“It is clear that Homeland Security enforcement protocols that make it possible for a religious sister, or anyone, to be detained and handcuffed while peacefully walking to church on a Sunday morning are wildly disturbing and need to be reformed,” said Bishop Flores.

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