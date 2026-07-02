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5 cardinals, including Cardinals Burke and Müller, reflect on extraordinary consistory

July 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Five cardinals, including Cardinals Raymond Burke and Gerhard Müller, offered their reflections on the recent extraordinary consistory of the College of Cardinals.

Cardinal Burke said that the cardinals were “certainly grateful” for the consistory: “we’re getting to know each other more, and that’s very great fruit.” He cautioned, however, that the cardinals “didn’t get to the heart of matters in depth,” and the reports of the discussion tables to the Holy Father included only statements to which the cardinals at the table unanimously agreed.

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