Catholic World News

Cardinal presides over 1st beatification in Vietnam

July 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, presided today at the beatification of Father Trương Bửu Diệp (1897-1946), a priest martyred by Japanese soldiers.

An estimated 70,000 people attended the Mass, which took place in Cà Mau.

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