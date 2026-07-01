Catholic World News

Pope’s prayer intention for July: for respect for human life

July 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for July 2026 is “let us pray for the respect and protection of human life in all its stages, recognizing it as a gift from God.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which disseminates the monthly papal prayer intention, will release the video associated with the intention this evening, according to the network’s YouTube channel, The Pope Video.

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