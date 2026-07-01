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Pope’s prayer intention for July: for respect for human life

July 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for July 2026 is “let us pray for the respect and protection of human life in all its stages, recognizing it as a gift from God.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which disseminates the monthly papal prayer intention, will release the video associated with the intention this evening, according to the network’s YouTube channel, The Pope Video.

 

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Wed1 July
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Junípero Serra, Priest (USA)

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Today the United States celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Junípero Serra (1713-1784). Miguel Jose Serra was born on the island of Mallorca, Spain. He took the name Junípero when he entered the Franciscan Order in 1730. Ordained in 1737, he taught philosophy and theology at the University of Padua for…

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