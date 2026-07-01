Pope’s prayer intention for July: for respect for human life
July 01, 2026
Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for July 2026 is “let us pray for the respect and protection of human life in all its stages, recognizing it as a gift from God.”
The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which disseminates the monthly papal prayer intention, will release the video associated with the intention this evening, according to the network’s YouTube channel, The Pope Video.
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Further information:
- PRAYER INTENTIONS OF THE HOLY FATHER ENTRUSTED TO HIS WORLDWIDE PRAYER NETWORK FOR THE YEAR 2026 (Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network)
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