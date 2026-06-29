Catholic World News

USCCB issues urgent action alert on Kids Online Safety Act

June 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued an urgent action alert on the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), scheduled to be voted upon by the House of Representatives today.

The bishops’ conference asked the faithful to “tell your member of Congress: any final House bipartisan agreement on KOSA must include the Senate’s duty of care standard.” The suggested message to members of Congress begins:

As a constituent and a Catholic, I urge you to oppose the KIDS Act legislative package that does not include the “duty of care” standard. The current House package explicitly rejects the “duty of care,” but this provision is essential for the legislation to be meaningful.



The Senate’s version of the Kids Online Safety Act, S.1784, rightly demands that digital companies treat children not as data points or revenue sources, but as vulnerable human beings with real needs and rights.

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