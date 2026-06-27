Catholic World News

Cardinals discuss Synod, priesthood in consistory’s final session

June 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: During the fourth and final session of the two-day extraordinary consistory (program), members of the College of Cardinals devoted their discussions to the topic of “The Path of Synod Implementation,” before an open conversation with Pope Leo.

Vatican News’s summary of the confidential deliberations hinted that some of the cardinals are tiring of synodal meetings: the agency reported that “the cardinals addressed the risk that the complexity of consultation could weigh down the Church at a time when it is called to give its witness.”

“Some of the themes that emerged included deepening the ascetical and historical dimensions of synodality, while offering the faithful an image of the priesthood that is both evangelical and non-clerical,” the summary added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat27 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Cyril, Patriarch of Alexandria (376-444). Cyril was one of the metropolitan sees of the Christian Church in the east, was one of the great defenders of the faith against the heresy of Nestorius who denied the oneness of person in Jesus Christ. At the Council of Ephesus…

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