Catholic World News

Cardinals discuss Synod, priesthood in consistory’s final session

June 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: During the fourth and final session of the two-day extraordinary consistory (program), members of the College of Cardinals devoted their discussions to the topic of “The Path of Synod Implementation,” before an open conversation with Pope Leo.

Vatican News’s summary of the confidential deliberations hinted that some of the cardinals are tiring of synodal meetings: the agency reported that “the cardinals addressed the risk that the complexity of consultation could weigh down the Church at a time when it is called to give its witness.”

“Some of the themes that emerged included deepening the ascetical and historical dimensions of synodality, while offering the faithful an image of the priesthood that is both evangelical and non-clerical,” the summary added.

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