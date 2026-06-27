Catholic World News

Pope sends aid to earthquake-stricken Venezuela

June 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent 100,000 euros ($113,895) in aid to Venezuela following violent earthquakes there.

The Pontiff sent the aid, described as an initial donation, through the Dicastery for the Service of Charity (apostolic almoner’s office), in coordination with the apostolic nuncio to Venezuela and the archbishop of Caracas, the nation’s capital.

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