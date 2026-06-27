Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman urges international assistance following deadly Venezuela earthquakes

June 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace called for international assistance for the victims of violent earthquakes in Venezuela.

“I offer the prayers and solidarity of the Church in the United States to our sisters and brothers affected by this tragedy,” said Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the Maronite bishop of Los Angeles. “Let us all join in prayer that Our Lady of Coromoto, patroness of Venezuela, will comfort and protect her children and that compassionate international assistance will arrive swiftly.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat27 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Cyril, Patriarch of Alexandria (376-444). Cyril was one of the metropolitan sees of the Christian Church in the east, was one of the great defenders of the faith against the heresy of Nestorius who denied the oneness of person in Jesus Christ. At the Council of Ephesus…

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