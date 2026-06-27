Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman urges international assistance following deadly Venezuela earthquakes

June 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace called for international assistance for the victims of violent earthquakes in Venezuela.

“I offer the prayers and solidarity of the Church in the United States to our sisters and brothers affected by this tragedy,” said Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the Maronite bishop of Los Angeles. “Let us all join in prayer that Our Lady of Coromoto, patroness of Venezuela, will comfort and protect her children and that compassionate international assistance will arrive swiftly.”

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