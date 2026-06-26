Catholic World News

The living, believing Church bears much fruit, Pope preaches to cardinals as consistory begins

June 26, 2026

Reflecting on Christ’s parable of the vine and the branches, Pope Leo XIV told the world’s cardinals that the living, believing Church bears much fruit.

“The example of Saints Peter and Paul encourages us to share in the true freedom of faith,” Pope Leo preached at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica this morning, at the beginning of a two-day extraordinary consistory of the College of Cardinals (program). “In fact, it is precisely our relationship with the Lord Jesus that frees us from sin and fear.”

“As he calls us to follow him, he himself sends us out into the world as successors of the Apostles,” the Pope continued. “Therefore, proclaiming the Gospel, celebrating the sacraments, and dedicating ourselves to the Lord’s flock are realized and bear fruit to the extent that we believe in him, the Good Shepherd.”

The Pope added:

Faith is that virtue—never to be taken for granted—that gives life to the Church, for it is the grace that nourishes the branches of the one vine. The living Church is the Church that believes through the gift of the Holy Spirit poured into our hearts. And this Church bears much fruit. Thus, just as divine grace precedes human freedom, the Church’s faith precedes our own and calls for a fervent witness. This mission has Christ as its beginning and end.

In his homily, the Pontiff also emphasized the “gift of peace in unity” and called on the cardinals to “savor harmony through obedience.” He concluded with a reflection on his own leadership style:

Our working together in a collegial way embodies the synodality in which all the baptized participate in the unity of the People of God. Synodality and collegiality are, in fact, forms of Christian fraternity, which binds us together as the baptized and as bishops. Therefore, in helping me in the exercise of the Petrine ministry, you will find in me one who asks, not commands. Moreover, the authority of primacy belongs to the one who listens and only then leads, to the one who learns and only then teaches, always following the one and only Teacher. May the intercession of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul accompany us on this enthralling journey.

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