Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese countersuit against alleged abuse settlement fraud ring gets green light

June 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: A county court in Illinois ruled that the Archdiocese of Chicago may proceed with its countersuit against persons who the archdiocese alleges made false sexual abuse claims.

By examining prison phone records, the archdiocese uncovered a “network of at least 30 people including convicted murderers, drug dealers, gang members and their family members involved in [abuse] filings or trying to be included in them,” OSV News reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!