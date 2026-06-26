Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese countersuit against alleged abuse settlement fraud ring gets green light

June 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: A county court in Illinois ruled that the Archdiocese of Chicago may proceed with its countersuit against persons who the archdiocese alleges made false sexual abuse claims.

By examining prison phone records, the archdiocese uncovered a “network of at least 30 people including convicted murderers, drug dealers, gang members and their family members involved in [abuse] filings or trying to be included in them,” OSV News reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri26 June
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer, Priest

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The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Josemaría Escrivá (1902-1975). St. Josemaría founded Opus Dei which opened a new path of holiness, helping the faithful in all walks of life to sanctify themselves in the midst of the world by performing ordinary work and daily duties with a Christian…

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