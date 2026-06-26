Catholic World News

Pope encourages Jesuit college presidents to help students encounter God through the Spiritual Exercises

June 26, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged the presidents of Jesuit colleges and universities in North America to turn to the Society of Jesus’ four universal apostolic preferences to help confront the challenges of our time—and to begin by helping students encounter God.

“The first of these, showing the way to God through the Spiritual Exercises and discernment, naturally complements your scholarly endeavors,” Pope Leo said during a June 25 audience with the presidents of institutions that belong to the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities. Given the “palpable and growing hunger for God among the youth, I would therefore encourage you to continue to make available opportunities for participation in the Exercises on your campuses”

“The second preference of the Society, to walk with the poor and the outcasts of the world, is particularly important in a time when record numbers of our brothers and sisters are living in poverty,” the Pope continued. “Your institutions are called not only to teach your students about the injustices faced by those on the margins of society, but also to be powerful channels in promoting systemic change through proposing new models rooted in solidarity and the common good. It is likewise important to offer opportunities for immigrants, refugees and those of a lower socioeconomic status to have the benefit of an advanced education.”

Pope Leo added:

Your colleges and universities are likewise natural places for accompanying young people in the creation of a hope-filled future, which is the third preference ... I invite you to continue to foster that sense of hope among those in your communities through opportunities for dialogue, service and prayer, remembering always that the resurrection of Christ is the ultimate source of hope (cf. 1 Pet 1:3), and that with him all things are possible (cf. Mt 19:26) ... The fourth preference speaks to another urgent duty, namely working together in the care of creation. This is a task that is particularly important given the realities we are experiencing daily of the effects of climate change, as well as the exploitation of resources by a few at the expense of the common good. In this regard, I encourage you to persevere with your efforts to educate those on your campuses regarding these current dangers, but also to let your communities be examples of ecological sustainability, simplicity and gratitude for God’s gifts.

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