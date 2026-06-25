Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops lament violence

June 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a statement on the state of the nation, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops lamented political and social violence, including unrest in schools and a disrupting of the gathering at the Anglican cathedral in Nairobi, the nation’s capital.

“The lives of all Kenyans matter, not only the lives of the high and mighty,” the bishops said in their June 23 statement. “These tragedies reveal a deeper crisis of human and moral formation.”

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