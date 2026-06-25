Catholic World News

Vatican issues message: ‘Beyond Cargo and Commerce: The Human Face of the Sea’

June 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development issued “Beyond Cargo and Commerce: The Human Face of the Sea,” a message for Sea Sunday, commemorated this year on July 12.

The Church “cannot remain distant from the lived experience of maritime workers,” said Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., the dicastery’s prefect. “The Lord who entered the boat with his disciples continues to draw near to those who navigate the seas and inland waterways of our time, and the Church is called to make that closeness visible through her presence and ministry.”

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