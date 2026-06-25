Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on building interreligious brotherhood in Europe

June 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue organized “Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains and Sikhs in Europe: Building Fraternity through Dialogue and Collaboration,” a two-day conference that concluded on June 24.

Participants “reflected on the challenges facing contemporary societies and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and collaboration as means of fostering understanding, solidarity and hope,” according to the dicastery. “In this context, they acknowledged the foundational role of fraternity for building cohesive and peaceful communities.”

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