Catholic World News

Christian Brothers’ province to cease to exist

June 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Christian Brothers Oceania Province announced that it will “inevitably come to an end” as it disburses its assets to sexual abuse victims.

The province comprises residences in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea. The Christian Brothers began to work in Australia in 1843; the current average age of its members is 80.

In 2014, a royal commission examined abuse in Christian Brothers institutions in Australia. The province said it has already paid “in excess of $480 million” to abuse victims.

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