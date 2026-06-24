Catholic World News

Cardinal Koovakad says concept of fraternity is not utopian idea

June 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference at the Angelicum, Cardinal George Koovakad, the prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, said that brotherhood is not a utopian ideal, even amid “crimes against humanity, wars, violence, conflicts, divisions, discrimination and hatred in various parts of the world.”

Cardinal Koovakad called on Europeans to have the “conviction that cultural, religious, and social diversity is a human richness and not a threat.”

“The more we, people of different religious traditions meet and exchange views while respecting the uniqueness of each other’s contexts, traditions, and religions, the more we will grow not only in fraternal love and mutual esteem, but also in our commitment to work and contribute together for the good of all in society,” he added.

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