Catholic World News

American novelist Strout lauds Pope’s encyclical

June 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper published a reflection by American author Elizabeth Strout on Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo’s encyclical on safeguarding the human person in the time of artificial intelligence.

L’Osservatore Romano explained that the contribution by Strout, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, is part of a series of reflections by “people who do not belong to—or have no close ties with—the Catholic Church.”

“How heartening it was to read the words of the encyclical Magnifica Humanitas by Leo XIV; and how grateful I am to this leader of kindness for explaining to us—and even warning us—what it means to be human, not only now but also for future generations,” Strout began. “How grateful I am for his sincerity and his insights. Especially at this moment in history when, with a faltering step, our poor world draws ever closer to a terrifying and potentially catastrophic place.”

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