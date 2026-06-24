Catholic World News

Schedule, agenda released for June 26-27 extraordinary consistory of cardinals

June 24, 2026

The Holy See Press Office released the program of Pope Leo XIV’s second extraordinary consistory of cardinals, which will take place June 26-27.

The consistory’s four sessions are entitled

“In what kind of world are we called to proclaim the Gospel?”

“The culture of power and the civilization of love”

“Building in the good: the worksites of our time”

“The path of implementing the Synod”

During the first session, the cardinals will consider two questions:

What sufferings, tensions, and questions are most strongly affecting the peoples and ecclesial communities entrusted to your care today?

What signs of hope, fidelity to the Gospel, and possible reconciliation should be brought to our common discernment?

Likewise, during the second session, the cardinals will consider two questions:

How do the tensions, divisions, and conflicts affecting today’s world impact the life of our Churches and our peoples?

What language, attitudes, and practices can help foster reconciliation, coexistence, and peace?

During the third session, the cardinals will consider three questions:

What divisions in your local contexts make it more difficult to build the common good today?

What expectations and questions arise from the people whom the Church is called to listen to, but perhaps does not yet hear sufficiently?

What support, guidance, or initiatives from the local Churches and the universal Church could more effectively strengthen efforts to build the common good?

During the final session, Cardinal Mario Grech will field questions about the Synod’s implementation, and a time for conversation with the Pontiff is scheduled.

“The work will follow a ‘synodal’ method, with prayer, silence, personal reflection, group discussion, and plenary sessions,” Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported. “The Cardinals have been asked to maintain ‘confidentiality’ regarding what takes place in the hall and not to make statements to the press during the Consistory, in order to preserve an atmosphere of fraternal exchange.”

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