Catholic World News

Oregon withdraws disciplinary actions against Catholic counselor

June 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Oregon Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists withdrew its disciplinary actions against a Catholic counselor who declined to bless a client’s same-sex relationship.

The Oregon board imposed a fine of nearly $90,000 on the counselor. After the counselor filed a lawsuit, the board cited a recent Supreme Court decision as it withdrew its imposition of the fine and continuing education.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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