Catholic World News

Priestly ordinations continue to decline in Poland

June 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: 196 priests are expected to be ordained in Poland this year—down from 208 in 2025 and 235 in 2024.

Seven Polish dioceses will have no ordinations this year.

“Poland’s fertility rate fell to a new low of 1.068 in 2025, well below the replacement level of 2.1,” The Pillar added in its report. “The country’s state statistics agency has projected that the population could fall from around 37.3 million currently to 29.4 million by 2060, a decline of more than 20% over the next 35 years.”

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