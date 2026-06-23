Catholic World News

Cardinal Pizzaballa, Greek Orthodox Patriarch make pastoral visit to Gaza

June 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem began a joint pastoral visit to Gaza on June 22.

“The visit expresses the pastoral responsibility of the Churches of Jerusalem toward the local churches and toward the whole population of Gaza, where families continue to endure grave humanitarian suffering, fear, loss and uncertainty,” the Latin Patriarchate said in a statement.

The prelates’ presence “carries the prayer of Jerusalem to Gaza’s wounded faithful and to all who suffer, in a ministry of consolation, mercy and steadfast Christian witness rooted in the Gospel and in the sacred vocation of the Holy City,” the statement added.

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