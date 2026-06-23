Catholic World News

1st national ecumenical congress held in Philippines

June 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Focolare Movement and the Commission for Ecumenism of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines held the First National Ecumenical Congress in the Philippines on June 10-12.

The theme of the congress, held in Tagaytay City, was “Called to Unity: Grow in Mission.” Members of ten Christian traditions were present.

Located in Southeast Asia, the Philippines (map) is the 13th most populous nation in the world. The nation of 120.1 million is 90% Christian (69% Catholic), 6% Muslim, and 2% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!