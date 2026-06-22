Catholic World News

European court upholds right to peaceful missionary activity

June 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights, in a June 9 decision, upheld the right to peaceful missionary activity.

The court ruled that a ban on door-to-door evangelization in Shumen, Bulgaria, violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon22 June
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

Image for Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

The Church celebrates two Optional Memorials today: —St. John Fisher (1469-1535) and St. Thomas More (1478-1535). John Fisher studied Theology in Cambridge (England) and became Bishop of Rochester. His friend, Thomas More, wrote of him, 'I reckon in this realm no one man, in wisdom, learning and long…

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