Catholic World News

European court upholds right to peaceful missionary activity

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights, in a June 9 decision, upheld the right to peaceful missionary activity.

The court ruled that a ban on door-to-door evangelization in Shumen, Bulgaria, violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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