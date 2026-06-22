Catholic World News

Priest killed in Sudan; remained with his people despite violence

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Father Youhanna Al-Amin, a priest who remained at his parish in Kauda, Sudan, despite tribal violence, was killed on June 19.

“There’s been very severe intertribal fighting for the past six weeks but not clear who the perpetrators are,” said Dr. Tom Catena, an American medical missionary who works six miles away.

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