Catholic World News

New Mexico diocese fights to save Mount Cristo Rey from ‘desecration’ for border wall

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Las Cruces, New Mexico, continued its legal efforts to prevent the confiscation of some of its land for a US-Mexico border wall.

The 14 acres of land include a mountaintop shrine to Christ the King that tens of thousands of pilgrims visit each year.

“This affront to religious liberty cannot stand,” the diocese said in a June 19 court filing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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